Named In Sushant's Diary, Friend 'PD' confirms All Aspirations; Damns 'suicide' & Rhea

Indian author Pankaj Dubey who is also a very close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday spoke to Republic Media Network about their bond. Dubey and his wife Shraddha Singh's names were also mentioned in Sushant's diary which was accessed by Republic on Wednesday. The renowned author and screenwriter thanked Republic Media Network for keeping Sushant's story alive as it was "written off."

Sushant wanted to go 'Glocal'

Speaking about his discussions with Sushant about various projects, Pankaj said, "Sushant was quite a motivated guy and he always dreamt of doing better. He always wanted to expand and he was superb at multitasking. So he was everything but depressed. He always had things planned and wanted to execute them passionately. He had the plan of going 'glocal' (a portmanteau for global + local). We used to sit and talk about it. People would not know that he had a flair to write stuff. He would come up with new ideas. He used to plan his Hollywood ventures and how he could do better in India."

The author said that the "legacy of his friendship" with Sushant goes back to 2000-2001 when he was preparing for his engineering entrance exams in Delhi. "I was in the faculty of law, Delhi University wherein my wife who was then my girlfriend was Miranda House College and Priyanka was also there. We all were very close friends and we have been associated since then," he said. Pankaj Dubey said that his dream has been left "unfilled" because he could not be a part of Sushant's plans.

Pankaj dismisses depression 'theory'

"I look at some news pieces with doubt when people have been trying to just underline just about his issues with depression because we did a lot of things together. He was an extraordinary guy with the courage to dream big." Dismissing the depression 'theory', he said, "He was of sound mind with a lot of sanity, and was better than many other people. I would say I am not a mental health expert but going by experience, he was quite fit. He was mentally fit as far as my experience goes," he added.

Talking about Rhea Chakraborty and other people's efforts to prove he was mentally unstable, Pankaj said, "They must be saying this because they are medically qualified to say such random stuff. There is a narrative which is tried to be pushed which is now being investigated and it should be thoroughly investigated I feel."

"I don't think this is suicide. To me, it occurs a case of homicide and even I demand that there should be a CBI inquiry in this case," he stated. Pankaj revealed that with the gradual entry of Rhea in Sushant's life, his access to Sushant had decreased. "And eventually what happened was that we had to reach him through Rhea. We had to message her about his availability. So this became quite funny and became quite discouraging for friends. This is a strange narrative that he did not like his family or vice versa," Pankaj said. April 2020 was the last time he spoke to Sushant, he said.

