Ayan Mukerji's upcoming magnum opus does not only have a stellar star-studded cast but a reputable team of VFX artists with several Oscars win to their name.

Director Ayan Mukerji's long-gestating magnum opus titled Brahmastra is all set to release in September this year. Billed as a trilogy, the director has often enthusiastically talked about the fantasy adventure epic that he has been reportedly working on for over 10 years. With an aim to provide a supreme cinematic experience with a never-seen-before state-of-the-art fantasy world on the big screen, the filmmaker needed a first-rate team that had the capability of translating Mukerji's vision seamlessly onto the screen.

With a stellar cast namely Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and more to support his vision, the 38-year-old director also needed skilled craftsmen to breathe life into the fantasy world. Fulfilling his vision, the visual effects, animation and stereo conversion company DNEG is handling the VFX of the upcoming film. Moreover, the company recently celebrated a big win -- Denis Villeneuve’s directorial Dune won an Oscar in the Best Visual Effects category this year, and now is all set to headline a Bollywood film.

DNEG heads 'Brahmastra's VFX 

The team behind the Oscar-winning film Dune is responsible for the visual effects of the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. This would not be their first Indian project as the team namely ReDefine VFX was also responsible for handling the VFX of SS Rajamouli's latest RRR which was lauded for its grandeur visual effects.

Namit Malhotra is the chief executive officer of DNEG as well as the founder and non-executive director of Prime Focus Limited, the world’s largest independent integrated media services company. Apart from their latest Oscar win for Dune, the competent team of DNEG has six other Academy wins under their name. Oscar-winning movies such as Inception, Interstellar, Ex Machina, Blade Runner 2049, First Man and Tenet are added to the company's achievements. 

In an interview with Firstpost, Namit Malhotra talked about his team working on Brahmastra and described his vision as creating a benchmark for 'filmmakers across platforms'. He also revealed that they are aiming toward 'transforming the expectations of our audience in terms of visual storytelling'. 

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and more will release on September 9, 2022. 

Image: Instagram/@dunemovie/ayan_mukerji

