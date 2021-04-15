Namrata Shares Throwback Memory With Chunky Panday, Says ‘good Old Times'

Actor Namrata Shirodkar recently took to Instagram to share a throwback memory. In the picture that she shared, one can see her along with Chunky Panday, Mehr Jesia and Mozez Singh. She referred to the throwback as ‘good old times' in her caption. Mehr Jesia and Mozez Singh dropped in comments to her post.

Namrata Shirodkar shares throwback

Taking to Instagram, Namrata shared a picture with the trio in which she wore a dark grey off-shoulder top with a plain black, long skirt. She left her hair loose and posed towards the camera with a smile. In her caption, she wrote, “Throwing it way back.. to good old times! #TBT@chunkypanday @mehrjsia @mozezsingh.” Mehr Jesia and Mozez Singh simply commented by dropping heart and hug emojis whereas Chunky Panday’s reaction is awaited. Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post below.

Mehr Jesia has featured on Namrata Shirodkar's throwback post even before. Earlier, Namrata Shirodkar shared a memory from a photoshoot that the two of them did together. They were seen in an all-white background with all white clothes. In her caption, Namrata wrote, “Throwback !! Another world... another time :) :) @sangu.r thanks for sharing never had this in my books !! work mode #footlooseandfancyfree#memories”

More about Namrata Shirodkar and Chunky Panday -

Namrata Shirodkar is known for her works in Indian cinema. She has appeared in films such as Kachche Dhaage, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Bride and Prejudice which was a hit overseas, particularly in the UK. She married Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and the couple share two children.

Chunky Panday primarily works in Bollywood films and has appeared in over 100 films in a career that has spanned over three decades. He made his acting debut in 1987 with the film Aag Hi Aag opposite Neelam Kothari. He was seen in successful films such as Paap Ki Duniya, Tezaab, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Ghar Ka Chiraag, Nakabandi, Zahreelay, Rupaye Dus Karod, Vishwatma, Lootere, Aankhen, Parda Hai Parda and more. He played the role of Indo-Italian "Aakhiri Pasta" in the Housefull series.

(Promo Image source: Namrata Shirodkar, Chunky Panday Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.