Namrata Shirodkar Lauds Drive-in Vaccination Centers, Requests State Govts To Follow Suit

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc in the country and has stretched the healthcare system to its limit. People are rushing to get COVID-19 vaccines in order to build immunity against the deadly virus and the government has finally started the process of vaccinating people in the age group 18-45. Former actor Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle today and praised the city of Bhopal and Mumbai, who have started drive-in vaccination centers for senior citizens, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Namrata Shirodkar's latest Instagram post

Vaastav actor Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle recently and shared a picture of the drive-in vaccination centers at Bhopal and Mumbai. These centers are currently in use to vaccinate senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Namrata's caption read, "Drive-in vaccination centers in Bhopal and Mumbai.. a super cool initiative helping senior citizens and the differently-abled get their shot in a car. Requesting all the other state governments to have this implemented ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ Vaccination is the only way out of this crisis!" Namrata urged that other state governments should also follow this example and start their own drive-in vaccination centers which are safer and more accessible to a certain group of people.

Fan reactions on Namrata Shirodkar's latest post

The former film actor has a following of 2.1 million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 16k likes within just one hour of posting it. Fans and followers hailed the government's move to launch the drive-in vaccination centers and also praised Namrata for spreading awareness about it. While one of her followers wrote, "Wow.. mam doing a great job ðŸ‘ðŸ˜", another one stated, "So glad to see this finally happen ðŸ‘ðŸ½ðŸ‘ðŸ½."

COVID-19 in India

As of May 5, India registered a record of 3,780 COVID-19 casualties pushing the total death toll to 2,26,188 with the total cases spiking to 20,665,148 as the nation logged in 382,315 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The data showed that the active cases mark has already surpassed 3.49 million while recording a steady increase comprising over 16.7% of the total infections.

