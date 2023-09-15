Nana Patekar Credits OTT For Giving Space To Actors Like Him: Humare Jaise Chehre...

Nana Patekar is currently gearing up for the release of his film The Vaccine War. Based on real-life events, the movie will celebrate the unsung heroes, the bravehearts Indian scientists, who risked their lives to save millions. The film is directed by Vivek Rajan Agnihotri and is reported to be made on a humble budget. In a new interview, Nana Patekar credited small-budget and OTT films for giving screen space to actors like him.

Nana Patekar will headline The Vaccine War along with Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen and others.

The film will hit the big screens on September 28.

The movie is based on true events and is directed by Vivek Rajan Agnihotri.

Nana Patekar advocates for OTT

Ahead of the release of his film The Vaccine War, Nana Patekar sat down for a chat with DNA. The Welcome actor opined that after the emergence of OTT, artists like him have another medium apart from the theatre to showcase their talents. He went on to talk about how small-budget films and OTT space have increased the options of actors who are not ‘quintessential stars’.

The actor said, “Uss waqt hum ko chance milta nahi tha. Humare jaise chehre le ke aaye hue log ko. Jaise Om (Puri) ka koi chehra nahi tha, Irrfan ka koi chehra nahi tha. Mera koi chehra nahi tha, Manoj (Bajpayee) ka koi chehra nahi tha. Raghubir (Yadav) ka chehra nahi tha. Ab hum sabko ek stage mil gaya hai apna hunar dikhane ka. Logo ne unko pehchaan liya, aur unhe achha kehne lage (We did not get a chance in earlier. None of us, like Om Puri, Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Raghubir Yadav, got screen space. Now we have got a stage to showcase our talents. People have now started to appreciate our work).”

Nana Patekar on story-driven vs actor-driven films

In the same interview, the actor also opened up on content-driven films finally getting success at the box office. He was asked about the audience choosing content-driven films like The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story over star-driven movies. To this Nana Patekar said, “Woh toh hona hi chaiye tha. Aur kabhi na kabhi toh hota hi hai (This was necessary, and it was destined to happen someday).”