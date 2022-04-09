Nana Patekar To Return To Silver Screen With Thriller 'The Confession'; Watch Teaser

Veteran actor Nana Patekar who is known for his astounding craft and notable roles in films has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time. After missing a couple of years from the big screen, the actor is all set to make a comeback with his next project, The Confession. The upcoming film is directed by Ananth Mahadevan and will showcase the actor playing the titular role.

Nana Patekar was allegedly accused of sexual harassment by actor Tanushree Dutta in 2018, and since then has kept a low profile. The allegations had broadly kicked off the #MeToo movement in Bollywood. In 2019, the 71-year-old actor was cleared of molestation charges by the Mumbai Police due to a lack of evidence.

Nana Patekar to return to silver screen after long gap

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on the Koo app with an introduction video. The introduction video gives a glimpse of an empty courtroom and suddenly, Nana Patekar emerges while sitting in the confession box. Going by the video, it seems that the drama will revolve around a courtroom drama where Nana would be present to confess the crime which he might or might not have committed. Nana in the video says, “I have seen the face of truth, even heard its voice. I know the truth but won't accept it. I am ready to give up my life for it.”

The upcoming project will be bankrolled by Narendra Hirawat, Pravin Shah, Sagoon Wagh, Ajay Kapoor, and Subhash Kale. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nana's last film, was Kaala (2018), where he played the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. Nana had quit Housefull 4 the same year and was replaced by Rana Daggubati. It's My Life, a much-older film featuring Nana in a supporting role, was released on Zee Cinema in 2020.

Meanwhile, in 2018 Nana Patekar landed into trouble after Tanushree Dutta had filed a complaint against the veteran actor, claiming that he had allegedly touched her inappropriately while shooting for a song-and-dance sequence on 26 March 2008, on the sets of the film Horn OK Please.

(Image: @nana.patekar/Instagram)