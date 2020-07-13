Nanavati Hospital Dismisses Reports Of Bachchan Being A Member Of The Board Of Directors

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who were admitted to a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, are "clinically stable", hospital sources informed on Monday. Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital.

"They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy," a hospital insider told PTI.

There were many reports post the news that suggested Amitabh Bachchan is a member of the Board of Directors (Nanavati Hospital) but on Monday the authorities dismissed the rumours. The hospital sources said, "The Board of Directors of Radiant Life Care or Nanavati Hospital does not have Mr Bachchan as one of its members. Someone, who is in the vulnerable age group of 65 and above, with underlying health issues showing mild symptoms can decide to admit himself based on medical advice. Let's respect the fact that someone is unwell and is hospitalised and not make unnecessary comments. COVID can affect anyone. Better to stay safe."

'Amitabh & Abhishek Bachchan stable, don't require aggressive treatment': hospital sources

On Sunday, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya's diagnosis on the microblogging site on Sunday, adding that they will be "self-quarantining at home". The actor said he and his father will "remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise". Taking to his blog on Sunday, Amitabh thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members.

"My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," the screen icon wrote.

With 1,263 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Sunday, Mumbai's case count has mounted to 92,720, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Amitabh Bachchan tweets message for fans after being hospitalised for COVID-19

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.