'Super 30' Actor Nandish Singh Takes Back 'suicide' Condolences For Sushant; Demands Truth

Television and 'Super 30' actor Nandish Singh on Friday said that the truth must come out in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. Singh who was an old friend of Rajput since their television days had posted a picture on June 14 of the late actor on his Instagram account with a heartfelt message based on the then prevalent presumption that Sushant’s death was a suicide. However, now the actor said he wants to take his words back and hinted that there is something more to it.

Taking to Twitter, Nandish said "My 14th June post on Insta insinuated that Sushant’s death was a suicide in that moment of weakness, based on what was shown on news channels. I take my words back. There is definitely more to it and the truth must come out. #SushantSingRajput #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase".

READ | Sushant's brother-in-law scorches therapist's 'convenient' bipolar claim; opines on Rhea

My 14th June post on Insta insinuated that Sushant’s death was a suicide in that moment of weakness, based on what was shown on news channels. I take my words back. 🙏🏻

There is definitely more to it and the truth must come out. #SushantSingRajput

#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase pic.twitter.com/9ycEnAI8YU — Nandish Singh (@nandishsandhu) July 31, 2020

READ | Latest News: Sushant's sister writes to PM Modi; WHO introduces 'recovery fatigue'

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14 and reacting to the unfortunate news Singh had taken to Instagram to express his grief and wrote, "We discussed never quitting, always believing in second chances and stopping to breathe and get on with it when tired, then how come you forgot all of that? You were an inspiration for so many.. I hope the people you inspired, sit back & think. I hope they learn to be there for each other and be more compassionate. RIP Bro @sushantsinghrajput You were and will always be a STAR... #SushantSinghRajput #OmShanti #SpreadLove "

READ | Sushant's cook till September 2019 never saw him take medicines; contradicts all claims

Latest developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

Meanwhile, in a significant development in Rajput's death probe, the Bihar Police on Sunday visited the late actor's house to carry out a first-hand investigation and analysis of his Bandra residence. According to sources, the Bihar Police wants to recreate the scene for investigation, for which a written request has been sent to the Bandra police requesting for all forensic evidence pertaining to the case.

As the Bihar Police has taken up the probe more than a month after Sushant's demise, they have requested for photographs and videos of the body, fingerprints on the doorknob, the bed, photographs of his hanging body, clothes he was wearing and other evidence such as his bags, electronic devices and gadgets. Thereafter in presence of the forensic team, the incident will be recreated.

Sources have also revealed that during their visit to Sushant's flat the Bihar Police team observed that the distance between the ceiling and bed was pretty low - something that was also corroborated by Sandip Singh who was among the first to arrive afterword of Sushant's death, though his version too has inconsistencies. Bihar police is also trying to get in touch with Sushant's flatmate Sidharth Pithani and summon him to Mumbai for investigation.

READ | Bihar Police wants to re-create death scene at Sushant's flat; seeks forensic evidence

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.