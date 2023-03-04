Nandita Das Calls Out Colourism, Says People Tried To Sell Her Anti Tan Cream

Director Nandita Das, who is currently promoting her upcoming movie Zwigato featuring Kapil Sharma, opened up about how she faced colourism growing up. She further talked about how several young girls approach her and talk about it, which makes her to realise how deep-rooted such problems are. Nandita also disclosed how she became the poster girl for the issue after she participated in a campaign.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Nandita said, "I used to talk about colourism idhar udhar jaise women’s issues pe koi baat ho rahi hai. Or in college, I remember, two-three times this has happened where a girl has raised her hand and asked ‘ma am how come you are so confident despite being dark?’ And I used to say, ‘wow’, because I never thought of it. Because I did not grow up with as much of that complex because my parents didn’t put it in my head."

She further added, "But if I go to a shop where there are cosmetics, they will immediately bring out the anti-tan cream and are like ‘ma’am isse tan nikal jayega’. Toh main bolti hu main issi tan se paida hui, and issi tan mein marungi. So please anything that will make me remotely white, please do not give it to me."

About Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma's Film Zwigato

Zwigato is an upcoming drama movie that narrates the story of Manas (Kapil Sharma), who becomes a food delivery app driver called Zwigato after losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. He struggles to make ends meet while dealing with impatient customers. However, his wife Pratima (Shahana Goswami) supports him in such times which makes his life easier. The film will portray how to face such difficult circumstances in life.