Nandita Das Expresses Her Thoughts On MNCs Dropping The Word 'fair', Calls It A “big Step'

In a recent interview with a media portal, actress Nandita Das expressed her thoughts about multi-national brands dropping the words ‘fairness’ and ‘whitening and lightening’ from products. This news comes after Hindustan Unilever made an announcement of dropping the word ‘fair’ from its Fair & Lovely range of Products. The MNC reportedly said that this move would help to make their portfolio ‘more inclusive’.

Nandita Das on fairness debate:

In the interview, Nandita Das said that although the move was symbolic, it was a huge step forward. According to Nandita, nobody expected Hindustan Unilever to take such a move. She also felt that such a step would spring a huge debate in the market. Das also said that it was ‘absurd’ for brands to claim that ‘fair’ people were ‘lovely,’ especially in a country like India. Furthermore, Das threw light on the various forms of discrimination, persistent in the world. Nandita told the media portal that she was glad to see such notions being challenged in the present era.

Dropping the word ‘fair’:

As per reports, the parent branch of Hindustan Unilever had come under pressure to remove the word ‘fair’ from its brand. This incident followed after the medical device MNC Johnson & Johnson exited the market of fairness products. Johnson & Johnson took such a move after the global momentum against racism following the incident concerning George Floyd’s death.

Dark is Beautiful Campaign:

The Indian actress Nandita Das has been the face of the Dark is Beautiful Campaign since 2013. The campaign was launched by Women of Worth in the year 2009. The campaign aimed at drawing attention towards racism in India. In an interview with a media portal, Das had shared her personal experiences concerning racism. Nandita said that most of the news pieces initially described her as ‘dark’ and ‘dusky’. However, the actress said that her parents always supported her. She also mentioned a concern that affected most college-going, girls. Nandita said that young girls often asked her how she was so confident despite being dark. Further, Nandita also told the media portal that she never expected to become the face of the ‘Dark is Beautiful’ campaign.

