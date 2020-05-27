Nandita Das’ Short Film 'Listen To Her' Talks About Domestic Abuse Amid Lockdown

Actor-director Nandita Das, who is known for critically acclaimed films like Manto and Fire, has yet again impressed the fans with one of her latest projects. She has made a short film on domestic violence. Even Amitabh Bachchan has shared it and has asked everyone to view it. Read further ahead to know more about the story:

Nandita Das’ Listen to Her cannot be left unheard

Actor and director Nandita Das has been making the best use of her lockdown time and has recently come up with a short film that deals with the topic of domestic violence. It is titled as Listen to Her, and it shows how several women out there who are facing domestic abuse amid the COVID-19 lockdown as they are trapped with their abusers. The film also deals with gender norms and inequality and shows how women should learn to talk for themselves.

According to reports, this domestic violence short film is not only supported by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, but is also supported by UNESCO, UNFPA, UNICEF, UN Women, and the South Asia Foundation. Nandita Das has taken to her social media handle to share this short film and it can be viewed by the fans on her Twitter and Instagram handles. She posted this 7-minute clip on Instagram on May 27, 2020

It is captioned as, “Listen to Her| Thank you for the overwhelming response. Glad so many of you are sharing the film. I am not tech-savvy but I am told I should put the video on IGTV. Here it is! Also sorry, the comment button was off on YouTube. Would love to know your thoughts, so do share. #ListentoHer #domesticviolence #unwomen #unesco #unfpa #unicef #southasiafoundation #nanditadas #ncw.” Here is the short film:

In the film, viewers can see that Nandita Das is working on her laptop from her house amidst the lockdown. She is working on three fronts: as a mother, a wife, and a professional, trying to handle all the aspects of her life. She keeps getting a call from an unknown number and later in the film, she realises that it is a victim of domestic abuse that keeps on calling her for help. In the film, Das tries to help the lady as much as possible. Fans have flooded the video with over a lakh likes.

