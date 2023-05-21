Nandita Das Misses Cannes, Reminds Everyone 'It's A Festival Of Films, Not Clothes'

Nandita Das shared a post on her Instagram handle on Sunday (May 21) recalling her appearance at Cannes. The filmmaker and actress mentioned she is missing being at the festival, which she attended in 2005, 2013, 2016-2018. She also reminded people that Cannes is a ‘festival of films and not of clothes’.

Sharing pictures from her Cannes appearance throughout the years, Nandita wrote her caption, “Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes! Considering I can’t show you the amazing films I watched or the conversations I have had or take you back in time when Manto premiered there. Here are a few images through the years in Cannes. And only the ones in Saris as there is a fair amount of chatter about the ‘celebrities who wore saris in Cannes’. Well it is surely my go-to garment. Simple, elegant and Indian. Least fussy - easy to get in and get out of it!”

“Each of the images have an interesting story behind it but too long to share. So feel free to make up your own story from the photos you see. And guess the year they are from - 2005, 20013, 2016-2018,” she added.

Nandita Das at Cannes over the years

Nandita Das has served on the festival's jury two times. Once in 2005, in the main competition jury alongside Salma Hayek, Fatih Akin, Javier Bardem, Benoit Jacquot, Toni Morrison, Emir Kusturica, Agnes Varda, and John Woo. Next in 2013, along with Semih Kaplanolu, Nicoletta Braschi, Maji-da Abdi, Jane Campion, and Maji-da Abdi, in the Cinéfondation and short films category. Her film Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui also had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes in 2018.

On the work front, Nandita Das last directed Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. The film narrates the story of Manas (Kapil Sharma), who becomes a food delivery app driver called Zwigato after losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. He struggles to make ends meet while dealing with impatient customers. However, his wife Pratima (Shahana Goswami) supports him in such times which makes his life easier. The film portrayed how to face such difficult circumstances in life.