Nandita Das Receives 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine: 'Benefits Outweighs Any Apprehensions'

Actor-director Nandita Das on Saturday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The 51-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of hers.

In the photo, the actor is flashing a thumbs-up sign while she getting the vaccine jab from a nurse at a center. Actor Rasika Dugal dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Das, who won accolades for her many performances in films like Fire, Earth, Bawandar, Kamli, and Before The Rains, urged people to get vaccinated. "Got my first shot. Do get yours. Benefits outweigh any apprehensions," she wrote.

Das joins the list of Indian celebrities, who have been vaccinated including Amitabh Bachchan,Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan and Johnny Lever.

Last week, the government had announced that from April 1, all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines.

On the work front, meanwhile, Nandita Das will be seen playing a prominent role in Rana Dagubbati and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam. Other cast members of the film include Priyamani, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand. The film is directed by Venu Udugula and produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri.

Suresh Bobbilihas composed the music for the movie. Virata Parvam is slated to receive a theatrical release on April 30, 2021. The filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but resumed as the restrictions were eased. The plot of the film is set against the backdrop of the 90s period in Telangana when the Naxalite movement was at its peak. The movie also showcases how it changed the scenario in the state due to the rising movement.

Now on the sets of Virata Parvam with @venuudugulafilm the director and @dancinemaniac the DOP. Despite the stress of speaking Telegu, being on set is always a pleasure! pic.twitter.com/rZmqbeAfrj — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) February 18, 2020

(With PTI inputs)