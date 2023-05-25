Nandita Das Says 'we Are All Complicit' After Sparking Cannes Films Vs Fashion Debate

Nandita Das issued a clarification after saying how people seem to have forgotten that Cannes is a 'festival of films and not just about clothes'. The director, in her long note, said that she was amused by how her previous post about Cannes was perceived as a 'dig' and sparked an 'unintended debate'. She requested people to read her posts again for what they are and not what they think it is between the lines.

In her new post, she said that at such festivals, men have 'less pressure about their look' whereas women have a 'greater burden of looking beautiful, regal, sexy and stylish. Giving an example of how nuance often gets lost in 'short-form communications,' Nandita accepted that she should not have written that the festival is about films. According to her, it is also about conversations and collaborations between filmmakers, producers and other stakeholders.

Nandita Das issues clarification on her 'Cannes is a festival of films and not of clothes'

The Firaaq director wrote, "It seems like my post about Cannes has sparked an unintended debate! It’s amusing how a spontaneous sharing of thoughts and throwback images was perceived to be ‘a dig'! Pointing fingers is a pointless exercise. Things are often more nuanced than we think they are. At such events, men have far less pressure about how they look. They can repeat their tuxedos, and no one will know or care. Whereas women have a much greater burden of looking beautiful, sexy, regal, stylish, stunning, unique etc. etc. Blaming them is overlooking the role each of us plays in perpetuating this disproportionate pressure. The celebrities, the festival, the media and us viewers and readers…we are all complicit."

Requesting people to read her post for what it was, Nandita wrote, "Please read my posts for what they are and not what you think is between the lines! I dislike sitting on judgement just as much as I don’t like to be judged for my choices. Nuances are often lost in short-form communications. For instance, I should not have written that the festival is about films because it is also about conversations and collaborations between filmmakers, storytellers, producers, technicians and film lovers. That was between the lines!"

Why are events like Cannes called 'festivals'?

Nandita Das elaborated on why such events (like Cannes) are 'festivals'. She wrote, "A lot of the festival happens outside the Palais, in the informal spaces - in cafes and lobbies and on the Croisette and streets of Cannes. Over the years I have met some incredible minds and made friends that are going to last a lifetime. There is a reason why such events are called ‘festivals’. And in festivals, people are meant to wear festive clothes! As long as we don’t limit ourselves to it or obsess about it, we are doing justice to such experience."

Nandita Das shares a throwback to her Cannes diaries

"I have never had a PR or a personal photographer. So here are some more Cannes candids with people I cherish, meeting and knowing. And memorable events like when 82 women who had a film in Cannes, walked the red carpet, demanding gender parity," concluded Nandita Das. Check out the post below:

Nandita Das' Cannes journey

The filmmaker and actress has served as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival twice. Her film Manto, based on the life and times of playwright Saadat Hasan Manto, premiered at Cannes in 2018 in the Un Certain Regard Award category. The movie starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles.