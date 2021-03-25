Nani Adds To Shahid Kapoor's 'extra Pressure' As 'Jersey' Duo Chat On National Award Win

Quick links:
Jersey added another feather to its hat after critical acclaim and commercial success, as it bagged a National Award for Best Telugu film. A proof of the popularity for the Nani-starrer has been the fact that its Hindi remake is already being shot, with Shahid Kapoor stepping into the Telugu star's shoes. Recently, the duo enjoyed a heartwarming chat on Twitter as the Bollywood star sent his congratulations to the team.
Shahid tweeted to Nani and the other members of the cast of Jersey after it was announced as the Best Telugu film at the 67th National Awards. Apart from ‘huge congratulations’, the Haider star thanked the team for the ‘extra pressure’ in living up to the movie’s honour.
Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure ðŸ‘ðŸ˜ðŸ™Œ@gowtam19@NameisNani @ShraddhaSrinath @anirudhofficial #SanuJohnVarughese@vamsi84 @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/ulgUoRWRH2March 22, 2021
Nani had a sweet response, asking Shahid to add some ‘extra love’ from their end. The Eega star shared that he could not wait for the ‘magic to unfold.’
Take extra pressure and take all the extra love too @shahidkapoor ðŸ¤—— Nani (@NameisNani) March 24, 2021
Can’t wait to see the magic unfold again #Jersey ♥ï¸ https://t.co/kh3DG8icUx
The remake is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the original’s director. Mrunal thakur steps into the role of Shraddha Srinath.
The makers of the Hindi version of Jersey recently shared that the film is gearing up for release om November 5. The announcement also made headlines for the clash with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj on Diwali.
FEATURE FILMS
Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Lewduh
Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender
Best Action Direction Award
Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)
Best Special Effects: Marakkar- Arab
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)
Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music Direction
Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)
Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro
Make-Up Artist: Helen
Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal
Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)
Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputri
Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami
Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
Best Cinematography: Jallikkattu (Malayalam)
Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)
Best Male Playback Singer: Kesari, Teri Mitti (Hindi)
Best Supporting Actress: The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi
Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran
Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain
Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
