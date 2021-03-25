Nani Adds To Shahid Kapoor's 'extra Pressure' As 'Jersey' Duo Chat On National Award Win

Jersey added another feather to its hat after critical acclaim and commercial success, as it bagged a National Award for Best Telugu film. A proof of the popularity for the Nani-starrer has been the fact that its Hindi remake is already being shot, with Shahid Kapoor stepping into the Telugu star's shoes. Recently, the duo enjoyed a heartwarming chat on Twitter as the Bollywood star sent his congratulations to the team.

Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor-Nani’s chat on Twitter

Shahid tweeted to Nani and the other members of the cast of Jersey after it was announced as the Best Telugu film at the 67th National Awards. Apart from ‘huge congratulations’, the Haider star thanked the team for the ‘extra pressure’ in living up to the movie’s honour.

Nani had a sweet response, asking Shahid to add some ‘extra love’ from their end. The Eega star shared that he could not wait for the ‘magic to unfold.’

Take extra pressure and take all the extra love too @shahidkapoor ðŸ¤—

Can’t wait to see the magic unfold again #Jersey ♥ï¸ https://t.co/kh3DG8icUx — Nani (@NameisNani) March 24, 2021

The remake is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the original’s director. Mrunal thakur steps into the role of Shraddha Srinath.

The makers of the Hindi version of Jersey recently shared that the film is gearing up for release om November 5. The announcement also made headlines for the clash with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj on Diwali.

List of National Award winners in feature films category

FEATURE FILMS

Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lewduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender

Best Action Direction Award

Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar- Arab

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction

Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)

Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro

Make-Up Artist: Helen

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)

Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputri

Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami

Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Jallikkattu (Malayalam)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: Kesari, Teri Mitti (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress: The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran

Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain

Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)