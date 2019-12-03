The Debate
Naqvi On 'nirbala' Remark:Congress And Their Politicians Have Crossed All Lines Of Decency

After the recent incidents involving Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's namecalling, BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Congress has crossed all the lines of decency

After the recent incidents involving Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's namecalling, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Congress and their politicians have crossed all lines of decency.The Congress leader indulged in name-calling while lashing out at the Finance Minister while discussing the economic state of the country. Instead of holding a discussion over the issue, Chowdhury, instead resorted to attacking Nirmala Sitharaman herself. "We respect you a lot. But looking at the circumstances, sometimes I feel like calling you 'Nirbala Sitharaman' (powerless) instead of Nirmala Sitharaman. Because you are on a ministerial position but don't know if you can take the steps you want," he said. 

 

 

