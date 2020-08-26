Narcotics Angle In Sushant Case Deepens; List Of 20 Bollywood Stars & Politicians With CBI

Just hours after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) jumped into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, sources have informed that names of 20 top Bollywood stars and politicians allegedly linked to the case are with the investigating agencies - ED and CBI. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the NCB earlier in the day, that they have evidence of Rhea Chakraborty allegedly dealing in narcotics. With Rhea Chakraborty already being named in the CBI FIR as the key accused, sources have also reported that the NCB might summon the Bollywood actor probably by Wednesday evening to probe the narcotics angle.

The narcotics angle in the case came into light on Tuesday and on Wednesday, ED, which is probing the financial angle in the Sushant death case, summoned former talent manager Jaya Saha. Jaya Saha's name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty May Be Summoned By NCB Amid Drug Angle; Director Rakesh Asthana To Decide

BJP raises questions over 'Rhea-narcotic' angle

BP leader Ram Kadam on Wednesday lashed out at the Maharashtra government over the recent revelations of an alleged narcotics angle into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput questioning whether the state government was trying to bury the matter to safeguard the city's drug mafia.

READ | CBI's Sushant Probe LIVE Updates: Pithani & Others Grilled Again; Notice To Cooper On Rhea

"Who are these big people from the industry who are getting drugs, or who are supplying drugs? How does this mafia operate? Does this drug mafia have the blessings of the Maharashtra government? If in this kind of a way drugs are sold and bought openly in Mumbai, what is the state government even doing?" said the BJP leader.

CBI finds 'technical lapses'

Meanwhile, CBI probe in Sushant's death case is also making rapid advancements with the investigating agency questioning Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and the late actor's cook Neeraj for the fifth straight day. Top sources in the CBI on Wednesday informed Republic Media Network that the agency has found "technical lapses" in the probe conducted by the Mumbai Police into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The development comes a day after two senior Mumbai Police officers were grilled by the CBI at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai.

READ | Sandip Ssingh Attempting To Flee To London? PR Team In Talks With Visa Agents: Sources

READ | NCB To Probe Sushant Case Narcotics Angle; 4 Officials Meet Director Over ED's Rhea Info

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.