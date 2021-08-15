PM Narendra Modi Praises Tiger Shroff-sung Vande Mataram, Calls It 'creative Effort'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle on Independence Day to praise Tiger Shroff for his version of the national song of India, Vande Mataram. The Bollywood actor released his rendition of the song on August 10 and tweeted about it later. The original version of the song was composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted Tiger Shroff’s tweet from August 14 and praised him for his version of Vande Mataram. He called it a ‘creative effort’ and agreed with what the actor wrote in his original story. He retweeted the post and wrote, ‘Creative effort. Fully agree with what you say about Vande Mataram!’

Here is PM Narendra Modi’s tweet:

Creative effort. Fully agree with what you say about Vande Mataram! https://t.co/we0PufWryY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

In his initial tweet, Tiger Shroff mentioned that Vande Mataram consisted of more than just words, they comprise an emotion. The actor dedicated his efforts to Indians across the country as he tagged the Prime Minister and wrote, ‘Vande Mataram...these are not mere words, but emotions. Emotions which drive us to strive to contribute towards our nation. This Independence Day, dedicating a small effort to 130 crore Indians’

Here is the original tweet by Tiger Shroff:

Vande Mataram...these are not mere words, but emotions. Emotions which drive us to strive to contribute towards our nation. This Independence Day, dedicating a small effort to 130 crore Indians - https://t.co/zsVTXBLwhy@narendramodi @Jjust_Music #VandeMataramInitiative — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) August 14, 2021

Tiger Shroff’s Vande Mataram

The actor led the vocals of the song, produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music. Choreographer-director Remo D`souza directed it and made it the cinematic delight it is. The song was composed by Vishal Mishra. Tiger Shroff’s version of Vande Mataram pays homage to the Indian armed forces, who put their life on the line to keep India safe. The music video also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the form of previously shot footage.

Listen to Tiger Shroff’s version of Vande Mataram here:

Tiger Shroff movies

The acor is well known for taking on roles in Student of the Year 2 and War. He has several films in the pipeline including the sequel to his debut film, Heropanti. Shroff will also be seen in Ganpath, a film that will be helmed by Vikas Bhel. The film will also see Kriti Sanon and Rohit Bhujbal in lead roles alongside Shroff.

