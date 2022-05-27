Nargis Fakhri Faces Serious Cycle Crash, Brushes Off Pain With Smile; 'Always Keep Going'

Actor Nargis Fakhri recently stunned fans with her debut on the Cannes red carpet with her gorgeous outfits. Post her debut appearance, she had a bad fall while riding a bicycle. The actor who is popularly known for films like Rockstar, Main Tera Hero, and more, shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen riding a bicycle in the countryside and suddenly having a bad crash.

The actor, last week, grabbed attention on Cannes red carpet with her fashionista looks and breathtaking outfits. Post her walk on the red carpet, the actor who is in London, went for a bicycle ride in Soho Farmhouse where she, unfortunately, faced a bad accident. However, the highlight of the entire incident was the great smile that came on the actor's face despite the great fall.

Nargis Fakhri stumbles while cycling

Nargis shared a couple of videos from the bicycle ride where she can be seen enjoying the picturesque landscape and amazing weather at the farmhouse in the UK. The video begins with Nargis cycling really fast as her friend tries to document everything while coping with the actor's speed. Later, suddenly while riding, the actor who looks back to smile for the camera, witnesses a great fall where her cycle flips in the air after banging against a small wooden pillar.

Going by the video, it seemed that the actor might have gotten hurt severely. However, soon after the incident, the 42-year-old star shared pictures where she can be seen sitting on the floor while holding her legs while her bicycle seems to be in a dire state.

Later, towards the end, the actor dusted off and got on the bicycle to explore other areas as she smiled again at the camera. While captioning the post, Nargis emitted positivity and revealed how people should take their fall with a smile and not lament over it. Spreading the message of 'never quitting', she wrote, "Swipe left...When you fall (fail) do it with a smile and in style. But Remember to always pick yourself up and keep going! #dontstop #neverquit."

Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri managed to shell out some major fashion goals in various looks at Cannes 2022 debut. In her looks at the global event, Nargis was seen all dolled up in an off-shoulder ethereal peach gown with a unique netted cape with leafy designs all over its body attached to the back. She completed her overall look with a pair of long white earrings and a sleek high bun.

