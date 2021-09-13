Nargis Fakhri Is All Smiles As She Enjoys Lunch With 'legend' Anupam Kher; See Pics

Nargis Fakhri is having a blast ever since she shifted to America owing to the multiple COVID-19 lockdowns. The actor has starred in several commercially successful flicks ever since her debut with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar in 2011 but has recently been missing in action. However, her Instagram is filled with her frequent endeavours in the states, from her casual strolls in New York to enjoying delicious cuisines with friends.

Recently, the actor caught up with the Bollywood star Anupam Kher for a fun-filled lunch. Taking to her Instagram stories, Nargis shared glimpses with the actor, hailing him as a 'legend'. The duo is all smiles for the camera, with Nargis donning a black Jacket, with sunglasses tucked on her head. Meanwhile, Kher looked effortless in a white shirt. Nargis also shared a sweet video of a fan approaching Kher for an autograph. Continue reading to know more about their frolicking time

Anupam Kher, Nargis Fakhri enjoy lunch in the states

In the string of photos uploaded by the Main Tera Hero actor, one can see the duo's table filled with colourful leafy vegetables as they posed for an adorable picture. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "lunch with a legend”. In the next clip, a fan can be seen making right in time to meet Kher, taking the actors' autograph on his autobiography, Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly. Kher can be seen telling him "You're in a good company today", to which Nargis responded, "He got very lucky, he chased you down". The duo can also be seen enjoying mouth-watering desserts in another photo. Take a look.

Apart from this, Nargis also uploaded other stories that day, including a photo by Kim Kardashian that showcased a mannequin donned in an all-black outfit. She captioned it, "Umm I Kinda Like This Outfit". She also flaunted her wavy hair in another snap and wrote, "Tried this new hot tool for the hair". The actor also shaded glimpses of her recent luxury purchase among the barrage of stories.

More on Nargis' work front

Nargis Fakhri, who was last seen in the 2020 action thriller film titled Torbaaz, has starred in several masala entertainers like Madras Cafe, Housefull 3, Kick, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Dishoom, Banjo, Amavas among others. The actor also starred in the 2015 American action comedy spy film Spy, starring Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, Miranda Hart, Bobby Cannavale, Allison Janney, and Jude Law.

(IMAGE: NARGIS FAKHRI/ ANUPAM KHER/ INSTA)