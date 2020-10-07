Nargis Fakhri Reminisces Childhood Memories; Says 'We Were Dirt Poor But Had Each Other'

Nargis Fakhri recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her family. The actor took a trip down the memory lane as she posted a childhood picture of her playing with her family. In the picture, baby Nargis is seen posing with a group of other children as they all flash a goofy smile for the picture. The actor looks unrecognisable in the picture. She is spotted wearing a pink dress with her hair left open to complete the look.

Nargi Fakhri also penned a heartfelt note for her friends as she shared the picture. She wrote, “Here’s a little piece of me I’m sharing with all of y’all: This is my family. Growing up in the projects wasn’t easy but we always made the best of things. Even though we were dirt poor, we had each other. Sometimes there wasn’t food and we would share an egg or some milk . Who ever had shared. We had community, we looked out for each other." The actor ended her note saying that she feels sad that they grew apart as life took them to different directions. "But no matter what, even today, you are my family," she wrote as she wrapped up her caption. Take a look at Nargis Fakhri’s Instagram picture.

Fans in a huge number showered love on Nargis Fakhri's childhood picture. Some users also asked her to reconnect with her friends through social media. One of the users wrote, "You gotta go back and connect with them. That’s one of the best parts of social media now. Those childhood friends hit the soul differently". Take a look at fan reactions on Nargis Fakhri's Instagram post.

Nargis Fakhri's vacation pictures

Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri has been spending some quality time with her rumoured beau Justin Santos, in California. The actor has been making most of her 'vacation time' with her boyfriend. She has been sharing pictures of her enjoying some barbeque, hiking up the mountain and getting tanned by the pool.

Earlier, Nargis Fakhri visited Joshua Tree National Park in California with Justin. Nargis Fakhri was dressed in a casual outfit, for her outing. She wore camouflage tights and paired it with a cute sleeveless t-shirt. The actor went for an absolute no-makeup look and her heavy trekking shoes stole the show.

Justin Stanos was dressed in a similar grey t-shirt and paired it with black shorts. The duo was seen enjoying the sunset in pictures. The pair also visited the souvenir store and shared pictures from a bunch of things they bought from there. Take a look at Nargis Fakhri's photos.

