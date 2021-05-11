Nargis Fakhri's Boyfriend Treats Her To A Scrumptious Dinner On Date Night; Watch Video

On May 11, 2021, Nargis Fakhri took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of her boyfriend, Justin Santos. In the video, Justin could be seen cooking, while Nargis had a satisfied expression on her face. The actor also gave a sneak peek of the film they were watching at the time, which was Clint Eastwood's Mystic River. Sharing the video from one of her date nights in New York, Nargis in the caption said Justin loves to cook and she loves to eat.

Nargis Fakhri's boyfriend cooks scrumptious dinner for her

In the video, Nargis can be seen sporting a printed black t-shirt. She kept her blonde hair open and went for minimal makeup. She accessorised herself with a silver necklace. Her beau Justin sported a blue hoodie and can be seen enjoying his cooking session, while Nargis enjoyed watching the movie. As for the caption, she wrote, "When he loves to cook & you love to eat" with a string of emoticons.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop lovely comments. A fan commented, "your b.f makes new new dishes to make you Happy !! that's kind of cute!!" with red hearts. Another one wrote, "You are too lucky @nargisfakhri" with a praising hands emoticon. A netizen commented, "Yes... nice food" with a fire emoticon. Another one wrote, "Sorted @nargisfakhri" with praising hands and laughing face emoticons.

This isn't the first time Nargis gave a sneak peek into her love life. Nargis Fakhri's Instagram is filled with snippets of her beau, Justin. Earlier this year on Valentine's Day, Nargis dropped a picture with him. She captioned it as, "So far you been ight. So Happy Valentine’s Day boo thang. @jsantos1923… Tonight we’re on a virtual date".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nargis made her acting debut with Imtiaz Ali's 2011 hit film, Rockstar. Since then, she has appeared in films such as Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, Spy, Housefull. She was last seen in Netflix's Torbaaz, which released in 2020.

A peek into Nargis Fakhri's photos

