Naseem Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

Naseem is a 1995 Hindi film which was directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza. The film’s premise is set around the months of June to December 1992, prior to the demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya. The cast of the story includes some of the most popular personalities of the Bollywood industry. Take a look.

Naseem Cast

Mayuri Kango

Mayuri Kango played the lead role of Naseem in the film who is a 15-year-old school-going girl, belonging to a Muslim family from Bombay. This was Mayuri’s first film in the industry, after which she appeared in several films including Papa Kehte Hai, Betaabi, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, and Badal. The last time she was seen on screen was in the Saif Ali Khan starring movie Kurbaan in the year 2009. The actor got married in the year 2003 and then moved to the US, where she did her MBA in marketing and finance. Kango is now in the corporate sector, where she was earlier the Managing Director for Performics, a digital media agency of the Publicis Groupe, and is currently, the Industry Head for Google India.

Kaifi Azmi

Kaifi Azmi played the role of Naseem’s grandfather in the movie. Azmi is a renowned poet who is remembered to have brought Urdu literature to Indian motion pictures. The poet has received a number of awards for his lyrical work in the industry. He was given the Sahitya Akademi Award: Awara in 1975 for Sajde and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship (Immortals of Literature) in 2002. In 1970 he was given the National Film Award for Best Lyrics in the movie Saat Hindustani. Azmi also received the Padma Shri, which is the fourth highest civilian award in India.

Seema Kelkar

Seema Kelkar plays the role of Naseem’s grandmother in the movie. Kelkar is a painter, model, and actor who has appeared in over 100 advertisements throughout her career. Her filming and TV credits apart from Naseem include Shyam Benegal’s show Bharat Ek Khoj and the movie Love You Hamesha in the year 1999. Other supporting actors of the movie include Kay Kay Menon who plays a Religious Fundamentalist, Salim Shah who plays Mushtaq, Makrand Deshpande, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Surekha Sikri.

