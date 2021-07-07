Naseeruddin Shah Gets Discharged From Hospital, Vivaan Shares His Pics With Ratna Pathak

Bollywood's veteran actor, Naseeruddin Shah on Wednesday, July 7 morning got discharged from the hospital where he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia. He was diagnosed with the disease last month. Naseeruddin's son Vivaan Shah took to Instagram to post stories of the actor with his wife and actor Ratna Pathak Shah. He posted two pictures on his story where in the first picture, Naseeruddin Shah can be seen in an orange t-shirt and white track pants. Vivaan captioned the photo 'Back Home' along with folded hands emoji and a heart.

In the second picture he uploaded, Naseer can be seen on his phone accompanied by his wife Ratna Pathak Shah. Giving an update on his health, Vivaan wrote 'He just got discharged today morning,'. The 70-year-old actor was reportedly admitted to Khar based PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre. He got admitted to a non-covid facility last Tuesday. "Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon," Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI. On Saturday, July 3, a hospital source had told PTI about his condition 'He is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine'.

Shah's diverse work in industry

Meanwhile, on the work front, the national award-winning actor was seen last in the movie Mee Raqsam. He was also seen recently in the hit web series Bandish Bandits on Amazon Prime where he played the role of a classic musician. In a career spanning 46 years has played diverse roles in both parallel and mainstream Hindi film industry, television and theatre.

His credentials include Nishant, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mirch Masala, Ijaazat, Masoom, Karma, Vishwatma, Mohra, Sarfarosh, The Dirty Picture, Krrish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumnus will now be seen sharing screen space with actor Rasika Duggal in a short film. His commercial success has been unprecedented with movies like Mohra, Sarfarosh, Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, among others. Naseeruddin Shah, who shared the screen with Dilip Kumar in Karma was admitted to the same medical facility as the superstar who passed away on July 7 following a prolonged illness.

(Source-ANI)

