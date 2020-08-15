Naseeruddin Shah Starrer 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro': 5 Lesser-known Facts About The Iconic Film

Some movies leave an impact for a short time, while some films manage to leave a legacy behind. And, no matter how many times one tries to re-create the same magic it never happens again. A cult film that introduced Hindi cinema to an all-new genre is the none other the iconic black comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta, Om Puri and helmed by filmmaker Kundan Shah, JBDY set a benchmark on celluloid. On August 12, 2020, the memorable movie completed a whopping 31 years since it's release. Recalling the magic of this landmark film in Bollywood, take a look at some lesser-known facts about the Naseeruddin Shah starrer-

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro Trivia

1. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra- The Man Who Played Dushaasan

This Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro trivia might just leave you stunned. Popular producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra was also a part of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro cast along with Satish Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, and others. It is Vidhu who essayed the role of Dushaasan in the Mahabharat scene in the movie. But, it wasn't planned. When the actor who was supposed to play Dushaasan demanded a hiked fee for his role, Vidhu got miffed. So much so that he immediately changed into Dushaasan's costume and played the Dushaasan's part. VVC was the production controller of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, the reason why he was present on the sets. Later, the Mahabharat scene in the film turned out to be a huge hit with the masses.

2. JBDY Released Only In A Of Handful Theatres

When talking about interesting Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro trivia, there's no way we miss out on this detail. Apparently, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro did not get a great premiere as it was released only in four film theatres. The budget of the movie was low, that even the Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro cast and crew members did not get free invites for the film premiere at Maratha Mandir.

3. Deepak's Entry In The Film Was Last Minute

Apart from Vidhu Vinod Chopra, another member of the production team played a supporting role in the film. And, it was none other than Deepak, the man who recited the much-liked "gutter" speech in the movie when Satish Shah's character dies in the film. Everyone, on the film set was left stunned when Deepak gave such an impeccable impromptu performance.

4. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro Has No Songs

As the story of the Naseeruddin Shah starrer is so riveting, one must have not noticed that JBDY has no songs in it. In fact, as per Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro trivia, the title has lines of a song which was supposed to be the title number of the movie but it was never included in the film. And, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ravi Baswani were supposed to feature in that track singing to a dog. But, unfortunately, the viewers never got the chance to listen to the unreleased number.

5. Anupam Kher Was A Part Of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro Cast

A major highlight of the iconic comic flick is its surreal ensemble cast. But do you know veteran actor Anupam Kher too was supposed to play a significant role in the Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro cast? However, his character from the movie was withdrawn due to undisclosed reasons. Anupam Kher was to play a crazy character in the film named Disco Killer, an assassin with weak eyesight and aim. When Anupam heard about this development he was extremely disappointed.

