Naseeruddin Shah Touts Nehru's Writings As 'answers To Today's Agonising Questions'

Speaking at an event called 'India My Valentine' on Sunday, Naseeruddin Shah, who has been incessantly protesting against the CAA/NRC, read out excerpts from former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's 'The Discovery of India' opining on the protests that have been witnessed in certain parts of the country.

During the recitation, he asserted that his belief lies with the 'educated young' as they give him hope in what he calls the 'troubling times'.

Actor Swara Bhasker who co-organized the event, shared the video on her Twitter handle. Before Naseeruddin Shah read the excerpts from the book, the actor who was recently termed as a 'disillusioned man' by Swaraj Kaushal, said, "Despite the fact that I never felt the need to wear my love for my country on my sleeves, I must congratulate Swara and the team for this initiative. I thank her for asking me to join all of you in celebrating our country and sending a valentine to our nation.”

Naseeruddin Shah who recently hit headlines for passing noxious remarks on Anupam Kher, at the event said, “At a time when a lot of us are grappling to understand what’s going on around us, I think I am not alone in agonizing over a question as to whether all this was always latent and has finally burst forth, not being able to be contained any longer. Maybe it will show you the direction."

'Study CAA': Ramdas Athawale to Naseeruddin Shah after open anti-CAA letter

He added: "I've also in these times felt the need to re-examine, rediscover what it is that is unique about this country, what is that creates such unconditional love for this country, what it is that has always been our pride and has won the admiration of the entire world and I think Pandit Nehru's writing gives an answer to those questions."

Naseer saab reminding us of what our political legacy actually is.. reading an excerpt from Jawaharlal Nehru’s Discovery Of India ♥️🇮🇳 @IndiaMyValentin pic.twitter.com/rav3Ykn6gi — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 18, 2020

Over a dozen artistes, including Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, and Swanand Kirkire, came together on one stage at the event. Echoing husband's thoughts, actor Ratna Pathak Shah, the "khalbali" (churning) she saw in the 60s and 70s is back but the young and educated give her hope.

Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba accused of assaulting welfare workers, video surfaces

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.