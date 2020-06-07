Last Updated:

Natarajan Subramaniam Calls Anurag Kashyap 'selfish & Fool'; 'Choked' Director Apologises

Cinematographer Natarajan Subramaniam, a.k.a. Natty, expressed his anger and took to his Twitter handle to slam director Anurag Kashyap. Latter apologises.

Cinematographer Natarajan Subramaniam, a.k.a. Natty, expressed his anger and took to his Twitter handle to slam director Anurag Kashyap. Calling him 'selfish and fool', Natarajan explained how he supported Kashyap with money but the 'Choked' director later forgot him.

'He is nothing but Fool', Natty wrote. Responding to Subramaniam, Anurag Kashyap issued a public apology. He wrote, "So if he feels hurt by something and has an outburst , because of a certain expectation from me , he has every right and it’s between two friends . And he comes from a place of love and honesty. @natty_nataraj has taught me so much and has been with me in my most obscure years. So let me say it very clearly . “I am sorry Natty".

Natarajan after speaking to Kashyap wrote, 'I love you. Thank you Anurag.. for the past media out here.. made me i was bad..' [sic]

