Natarajan Subramaniam Calls Anurag Kashyap 'selfish & Fool'; 'Choked' Director Apologises

Cinematographer Natarajan Subramaniam, a.k.a. Natty, expressed his anger and took to his Twitter handle to slam director Anurag Kashyap. Calling him 'selfish and fool', Natarajan explained how he supported Kashyap with money but the 'Choked' director later forgot him.

'He is nothing but Fool', Natty wrote. Responding to Subramaniam, Anurag Kashyap issued a public apology. He wrote, "So if he feels hurt by something and has an outburst , because of a certain expectation from me , he has every right and it’s between two friends . And he comes from a place of love and honesty. @natty_nataraj has taught me so much and has been with me in my most obscure years. So let me say it very clearly . “I am sorry Natty".

Natarajan after speaking to Kashyap wrote, 'I love you. Thank you Anurag.. for the past media out here.. made me i was bad..' [sic]

Thread ðŸ‘‰ðŸ» Been reading a lot about @natty_nataraj ‘S outburst being reported in the media . For the record , I want to state here that he is not just my friend but we grew together in cinema . When I did not know how to communicate my shot to my cameraman , he taught me how to .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 6, 2020

He was my teacher, he showed me how to move a camera , he was my first collaborator . He shot “Last Train to Mahakali”, “Paanch” and “Black Friday”. We lived our Years of ban and obscurity together. It was @natty_nataraj who introduced me to Tamizh cinema . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 6, 2020

It was @natty_nataraj who introduced me to director Bala , it was him who made me meet Rajni Sir, he showed me my first Tamizh film starring @dhanushkraja directed by Selvaraghavan . Without subtitles . After which I discovered other Tamizh cinema — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 6, 2020

And please hear him .. I just got off the phone with him and all he has been doing is trying to reach me.. so please leave him alone and treat this as my official statement on the matter. His hurt is genuine. I wasn’t there when he needed me and I didn’t know about it. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 6, 2020

