Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya Pose For The Camera; Call Themselves "cool" Mom & Dad

Natasa Stankovic posted a couple of pictures on social media along with husband Hardik on May 18. In the photos, Natasa can be seen rocking an all-white ensemble consisting of a crop-top, pants and a white tiger print belt. She paired her look with a stunning pure white bag.

Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya can be seen donning casual white shorts and a plain black tee. The all-rounder can be seen in a new avatar as he pulls of a white-colored wig and huge glasses. The couple can be seen posing for the camera in the first picture, while the second picture shows them looking at each other.

Stankovic shared the pictures on her official Instagram handle along with the caption, "Daddy and mommy cool @hardikpandya93". Fans stormed the photos immediately with Pandya also responding to the photo. Take a look at Natasa Stankovic's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's photos

Natasa Stankovic's pictures with her husband Hardik Pandya on Instagram prompted a number of responses from fans. Hardik Pandya also responded to the photo with a lovestruck emoji. Several fans dropped comment talking about what an amazing couple they were as well as praising their latest look. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's relationship

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot last year. The couple surprised fans by announcing that they were engaged on January 1, 2020. In July of last year, the couple welcomed their son Agastya. Natasa and Hardik Pandya's son Agastya often makes appearances on his celebrity parents' Instagram handles. Natasa even accompanied her husband for his matches in the Indian Premier League 2021. in which he plays for the Mumbai Indians.

In a recent video that surfaced online, Natasa and Hardik could be seen watching their baby boy's first steps with pure glee. In the video, Hardik could be seen holding his son Agastya and gently guiding him to walk. With little support from his daddy at the start, the kid manages to take the last few steps on his own to reach his mother. Natasa is delighted and plants a kiss on her baby and sends him back to the father. Take a look:

Image - Natasa Stankovic's Instagram

