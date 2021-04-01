Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya Share Their Hilarious Take On 'Pawri Hori Hai'

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic often keep up with the social media trends. They recently shared their take on the #Dontrushchallenge on Instagram and won over the internet. Although a little late, Hardik Pandya and Natasa managed to share their version of 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' on Instagram recently as well. Check out their hilarious video below.

Hardik shares his version of 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai'

In the video shared by Hardik Pandya, he started by introducing his wife 'Nats', and then panning the camera to himself and introducing himself. He then showed the garden where he was standing and later zoomed the camera to a bunch of crows who were seen eating off from plates kept on the breakfast table. Along with the hilarious video, Hardik wrote in the caption, "Late to this party ðŸ˜‚@natasastankovic__"(sic). Unlike in many of his pictures and videos, Hardik Pandya's son was not seen in the video, posted on his Instagram.

A Pakistani influencer named Dananeer Mobeen shared a hilarious video of her friends having a party on the road. A musician from Indian, named Yashraj Mukhate recreated his version of the video which went viral worldwide. After her video went viral on the internet, netizens started sharing their take on the 'Pawri Howri Hai' trend. Although a little late, Hardik Pandya and his wife too shared their take on the video.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's fans on Instagram left some comments under his video. While many left laughing emojis under his video, an Instagram user wrote, "So funny", under their picture. Another Instagram user left a comment, "Cute" under their video. One Instagram user also left a hilarious comment "Crow Party" under the cricketer's video, on Instagram.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya's wife took Instagram to share her version of the #don'trushchallenge. The adorable video on Natasa Stankovic's Instagram also featured their son Agastya. The video featured Natasa and Hardik dancing on the song Don't Rush while Hardik Pandya was seen holding his son. Natasa looked stunning in her white crop top and blue high-waist jeans paired with a pair of white sneakers. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was dressed in an all-black ensemble and white sneakers.

(Image Source: Hardik Pandya/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.