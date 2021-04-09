Natasa Stankovic Captures Sweet Moment With Beau Hardik Pandya As They Take A Stroll

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got married in 2020. The duo soon welcomed their first child together, a baby boy name Agastya. They were recently spotted holding hands as they took a stroll. Take a look at the video shared by Natasa Stankovic with her hubby Hardik Pandya as they went for a walk.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya walk hand-in-hand

Natasa Stankovic's Instagram story recently featured a special moment captured by the star. The actress tagged her beau Hardik Pandya along with heart emoticons in the post as she shared it with her fans and followers. Recently, Natasa was seen vacationing with her hubby and son and shared the photos on her social media account. Take a look at the photos here.

Natasa Stankovic does the Don't Rush challenge with Hardik Pandya and Agastya

Natasa Stankovic left the netizens in awe as she shared her adorable take on the Don't Rush challenge. The video featured Natasa, her hubby Hardik Pandya and their little son Agastya. Natasa showed off her moves as Hardik Pandya held their son in his arms and also shook his legs to the tune. The actress was seen wearing a white crop with skinny jeans and sneakers, while the cricketer wore an all-black outfit with white sneakers.

After recording their first win against England in the ODI series, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were spotted celebrating and threw a small pool party. Natasa took to her Instagram and shared a picture as well as a video in her reel section as she was enjoying in the pool looking as glamorous as ever. In the pictures, Natasa was seen sporting a pair of black shades as she planted a kiss on her hubby Hardik Pandya's cheeks. In another photo, she can be seen in the pool with drinks by her side.

In the Instagram reel video, Natasa was seen wearing a black off-shoulder bikini as she made a sensational exit from the swimming pool. She used Justin Beiber's latest song Peaches in the background. Take a look at the video shared by Natasa Stankovic here.

Source: Natasa Stankovic's Instagram