Natasa Stankovic Celebrates Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 Win; Calls Hardik 'Kung Fu Pandya'

Gujarat Titans scripted a historic win as they defeated Rajasthan Royals and took home the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League trophy home on Sunday, May 29. Team Gujarat Titans, which was led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, made its debut in IPL 2022. The team lifted the winning trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. Natasa Stankovic also attended the final match and cheered for her husband Hardik Pandya. She recently penned praise for Hardik Pandya and called him "Kung fu Pandya."

Natasa Stankovic is currently celebrating Gujarat Titans' IPL win. She shared several glimpses of the match on her Instagram handle on Sunday. On May 30, Natasa shared some posts and videos featuring Hardik Pandya and penned praises for him. Natasa shared a video of Pandya talking about how he shaped his team and thanked him for an "incredible season."

In the video, Hardik Pandya could be heard saying, "Confidence, flamboyance, whatever you term it. I just know that when I walk in, bat in my hand, my opponents get tiny little chills in their spine knowing that I can pull off a heist from anywhere. And here's the best part, I am shaping whole team to be like that." Sharing the same, Natasa wrote, "This man and his team (red heart) Thank you for an incredible season (red heart)" She added, "Don't underestimate my kung fu pandya." Natasa wrote the same in reference to the popular animated film series Kung Fu Panda, which followed the journey of Po, a panda, who becomes a Kung Fu warrior.

Natasa Stankovic also shared a cute selfie with Hardik Pandya from the stadium. In the picture, she could be seen sharing smiles with Hardik Pandya post the final match. She also shared an Instagram post shared by the Gujarat Titans' skipper. The caption of the post read, "CHAMPIONS. This is for all the hard work we’ve put in! Congratulations to all the players, staff, fans."

Natasa Stankovic's emotional reaction to Gujarat Titans' win

Natasa Stankovic's reaction to Gujarat Titans' win is also going viral on the internet. The actor-model came running toward Harksik Pandya and gave him a long emotional hug.

Image: Instagram/@hardikpandya93