Natasa Stankovic Documents Son Agastya's First Day At Pool, Shares Adorable Pictures

After documenting Agastya’s first day on the plane, actress Natasa Stankovic shares pictures of her little son while enjoying his first day at the pool. Natasa who is quite active on social media while sharing pictures of her son, took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from the fun and frolic afternoon shenanigans with husband Hardik Pandya and Agastya.

Natasa Stankovic shares son Agastya's first at pool

Clad in a black swimsuit Natasa looked gorgeous. Much to the surprise of the fans, little Agastya wore shorts along with a matching cap that just dripped cuteness in the picture. Natasa captioned the family pictures and wrote, “Our boy’s first day at the pool.” Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was the first one to drop hearts on the picture. The pictures captured moments where Natasa and Hardik seem to teach their son how to swim by making him enjoy every moment in the pool.

Meanwhile, the parents were overjoyed to get their child’s hands and feet embossed in a memento to be cherished for lifelong. Sculpture Bhavna Jasra took to Instagram and shared a picture of the memento that was gifted to the parents. Bhavna shared the pictures of the beautiful momento and wrote, “Hardik Pandya & wife Natasa couldn’t be more elated on receiving the beautiful masterpiece Bhavna Jasra created with their little son Agastya’s hand & feet impressions. The fine detailing & the backdrop from our royal series just won their hearts! They called it the best momento gifted by their dear friend @poornapatel & also mentioned that they would cherish it for a lifetime!” (sic).

Earlier, the couple gave a glimpse of their son’s first flight journey since his birth. Natasa took to Instagram and shared a picture where she can be seen sitting on the plane with little Agastya sitting on her lap. A similar picture was shared by Hardik on Instagram where he wrote, “My boy’s first flight.”

