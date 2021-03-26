Natasa Stankovic Gives Hardik Pandya A Peck On His Cheek, Calls Him Her 'sunshine'

Natasa Stankovic shared a glimpse of the romantic time, she recently spent with her husband, Hardik Pandya. On March 26, she took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with her husband, wherein she is seen kissing him on his cheek. Here, Natasha Stankovic and Hardik Pandya were spotted in a pool, enjoying their summers. Sharing the picture on social media, Hardik Pandya's wife called him, "My sunshine". The cricketer dropped hearts in the comment section.

Natasa Stankovic calls hubby Hardik her 'sunshine'

Hardik Pandya's reaction to Natasa Stankovic's photos:

Fans say, "made for each other"

Fans and followers of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya went gaga over the picture. One of the users said, "Made for each other", while another added, "Hardik + Natasha = Agastya #familygoals". Another fan commented, "Wonderful n youth iconic couple God bless both of u keep rocking". A fan comment read as, "Cuteness Overloaded Beautiful Couple". Take a look at some more fans' reactions.

Image credits - Natasa Stankovic's Instagram comment section

Natasa Stankovic enjoys a perfect pool day

After winning the first match against England in the ongoing ODI series, Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic were spotted having a small pool party. The latter took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures and videos as she raised the glam quotient by the pool. Here, Natasa is seen sporting chic black shades as she has a cool drink by her side. She stunned in an off-shoulder black swimsuit. Keeping her caption simple with emojis, the Serbian beauty also shared an Instagram Reel.

In this Instagram Reel, Natasa made a grand and sensual entry. She is flaunting her toned bikini body as she comes outside the pool after a deep swim. She added Justin Beiber's song Peaches in the background. The song features Giveon, Daniel Caesar and is a popular single from Justin's recently released album, Justice.

Promo image source - Natasa Stankovic's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.