Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya, Agastya Make For A Perfect Frame; Fans Say 'family Goals'

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s family photos recently surfaced online when the former shared them on social media for all their fans. The photos depicted their fun day spent at the beachside with their son, Agastya. The photos even received immense love and compliments from the fans through the comments section.

Natasa Stankovic & Hardik Pandya’s son enjoys at the beach

Natasa Stankovic recently took to her Instagram handle and posted two family photos for all her fans. In the first one, she can be seen in a backless coffee coloured top along with a pair of torn shorts while holding her son Agastya in her arms who can be seen sporting a cool striped tee and a set of comfy shorts. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya can be seen twinning with his son and wearing a black t-shirt along with a pair of floral printed shorts. As Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya can be seen holding hands in the first photo with the latter gazing lovingly at her wife, they can be seen enjoying the sea waves in the second.

In the caption, Natasa Stankovic added a globe symbol to subtly say that these photos depicted her entire world and also added a heart symbol along with it to showcase her love for them. Many fans took to Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram handle and dropped in cute compliments for her lovely family photos. Many of them stated in the comments how much they loved the trio and dropped in heart symbols while many others stated that they were giving major family goals to their fans. As Natasa Stankovic & Hardik Pandya’s son turned 10 months old, many fans also wished happy 10 months to Agastya while others added emotional face emojis depicting that their photos left them overwhelmed. Rest all others added heart-eyed emojis in the comments to share their reaction to the photos she posted. Even Hardik Pandya took to Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram post and showered heart symbols in the comment section for their lovely photos. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Natasa Stankovic’s latest Instagram post showcasing some quality time spent with her family.

