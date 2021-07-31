Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya Celebrate Son Agastya’s 1st Birthday With Heartfelt Note

Actor Natasa Stankovic and her cricketer husband Hardik Pandya recently celebrated their son Agastya’s first birthday in a sweet way. The couple penned emotional notes and shared multiple videos to wish him a happy birthday. Calling the little one the ‘best thing that has happened to them’, the couple shared heart-melting videos of their family time which is just dripping love. Natasa in her adorable note mentioned how each moment of Agastya’ ‘growing up’ is precious for her.

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya celebrate son Agstya's first birthday

Sharing a video of her precious time with Agastya, Natasa wrote, “You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born. Happy bday to our blessing, happiness our joy you are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learning new things every day makes me so happy. love you, my son, love you so so much #appleofmyeye (sic)." Apart from Natasa, cricketer Hardik also shared an emotional note for his son and posted multiple videos with him. He wrote, "I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart (sic)."



Hardik Pandya is currently traveling with his team for the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka missed being with his son on his special day. Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian actor who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha’s 2013 film Satyagraha. She and Hardik Pandya got engaged on January 1, 2020, and married amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The couple welcomed their baby boy Agastya on July 30, 2020, and announced the same on social media by sharing a picture of his hand and wrote, “We are blessed with our baby boy (sic).” Natasa who is quite active on social media while sharing pictures of her little boy earlier took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures with Agastya while showing her love for him.

IMAGE: NATASASTANKOVIC/Instagram

