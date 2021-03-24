Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya Throw Pool Party For Brother Krunal On His B'day, See Pics

Cricketer Hardik Pandya planned an exquisite birthday celebration for his brother Krunal Pandya who turned 30 on March 24. Hardik took to his Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of the exotic pool party birthday celebrations that saw the birthday boy and Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic in attendance.

A pool party on Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal's birthday

The pictures showed Hardik clicking a selfie as Natasa clings onto him along with Krunal from behind. Sharing another, Hardik wrote: "We’re on this journey together bhai right from the start. The highs, the lows, I’m lucky to have you by my side. Happy birthday, big bro @krunalpandya_official." Apart from Hardik, Natasha also shared a picture from the pool party with the Pandya brothers. Clad in a black off-shoulder swimsuit along with matching sunglasses, Natasa looked ravishing as she posed by the pool with her drink. While the Pandya brother wore shorts while diving into the pool. While extending her wishes to Krunal, Natasa wrote, " Happy Birthday KP."

Earlier, in the day, Hardik shared a series of posts on Instagram to wish his brother. Pandya shared a video that showcased several moments shared by the two over the years. He also wrote that the two cricketers are together in their journey, right from the first day. The star cricketer also mentioned that he is lucky to have a brother like Krunal. "We’re on this journey together bhai right from the start. The highs, the lows, I’m lucky to have you by my side. Happy birthday big bro," he captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya recently congratulated his elder brother Krunal on a successful ODI debut against England. Krunal made an impact straight away with a quickfire half-century and a wicket in the second innings. Hardik shared an adorable video where he praised his brother and wrote how their father would be proud of his brother's outstanding all-round performance in the ODI match.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.