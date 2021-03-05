Natasa Stankovic Pens A Love-filled Message For Her Family As She Misses Them On Birthday

Satyagraha actor and cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic turned 29 on Thursday, March 4. The Serbian dancer took to her Instagram to share a photo of her family whom she has been missing on her birthday. She added a group picture of her family posing outside their house in the snow. She wrote in the caption that she missed them on that day and that she could not even explain how empty she was feeling. She expressed she had the best family with the best people who had been her biggest support, loved her unconditionally and she wished she was with all of them on her birthday.

See Natasa Stankovic's family photo on Instagram

Her mother Radmila Stankovic dropped a comment in the Serbian language which meant "We miss you, especially today, it's hard to live this long without all of you. God willing, you will come home soon, we are all eagerly waiting for you". Her followers dropped comments for her birthday saying ‘many many happy returns of the day’, ‘happy birthday’. They also found her family picture cute. dropping comments like ‘beautiful family’, and consoled her not to be sad for being away from family. One user wrote “Maybe you are physically apart but never from the heart’. Read comments here-

Know about Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's love story and their baby

According to Bollywood Shadis, Natasa and Hardik met at a nightclub and she did not recognize him. She saw some guy in a hat, wearing a chain and a watch at 1 am and she thought a ‘different' kind of person walked in. However after they started to talk, they hit off real quick and started to date in a few weeks. They got engaged on December 31, 2019.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcomed their first child Agastya on July 30, 2020. The baby boy was born seven months after Hardik and Natasa got engaged on New Year’s eve 2019. Ever since his birth, the couple has been sharing several moments with their son including documenting their son’s first flight to his first time in the swimming pool, and many crucial moments. Four days ago, Natasa shared a string of images to celebrate her baby boy’s 7 month birthday. In the pictures, Natasa was seen holding him in the pool, with many shots of the little one growing up. Hardik Pandya left the comment saying ‘so blessed’ with several red heart emoticons. Checkout Natasa Stankovic's photos and comments here-

