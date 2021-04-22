Natasa Stankovic Performs Incredible Moves To Cardi B's 'Up' In New Video; Watch

Serbian dancer, actor and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic, recently shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen wearing a grey sporty tank top with leggings of the same colour and a white jacket tied around her waist. Natasa can be seen dancing to the beats of American rapper Cardi B's song, Up. Take a look at the post shared by Stankovic below.

Fans react to Natasa Stankovic's video

Natasa Stankovic's photos and videos on Instagram often prompt a number of responses from her doting fans. Many of Natasa's fans left comments praising the actor's dance in the videos and admiring her "moves". Some fans left comments complimenting the actor's look in the video mentioning how "cute" she looks, even mentioning her shoes. Many other fans simply talked about how the video was "perfect" while praising the actor's "skills" while some fans simply left heart, kiss and fire emojis for the dancer showing her some love.

About Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, tied the knot last year. Before that, on January 1, 2020, the couple surprised fans by announcing that they were engaged. In July of last year, the couple welcomed their son Agastya. In an interaction with crickettimes.com Hardik Pandya spoke about his engagement to Natasa Stankovic. He spoke about how even his parents were unaware of the fact that he was about to get engaged and that he only told his brother, Krunal Pandya. He mentioned how he explained to his brother that he had found someone who he loves and that he was getting better. Hardik also told the news outlet that his family supported him and let him do as he pleased.

Natasa and Hardik Pandya's son, Agastya, often makes appearances on his celebrity parents' Instagram handles. Natasa is currently accompanying her husband at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 in which he plays for the Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa, shared some photos on her Instagram handle featuring her husband and son. The photos are presumably from the couple's stay in a hotel, as they can be seen sitting in a golf cart. The post features a number of adorable pictures along with a picture of Hardik Pandya's son standing in the sand, at the beach. Stankovic shared the post saying, "photo dump". Take a look at the photos below.

