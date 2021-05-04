Natasa Stankovic Shares A Cute Video Of Hardik And Agastya, Calls Them 'My Everything'

Actor Natasa Stankovic often shares adorable pictures and videos of her son Agastya, with husband Hardik Pandya. She recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video of Hardik Pandya and their son Agastya, bonding happily. The couple welcomed their firstborn on July 30, 2020, and announced the news on social media for their fans. Check out the video of Hardik Pandya's son on Natasa Stankovic's Instagram below.

Natasa shares a video of the father-son duo

Natasa tagged Hardik Pandya in the video and wrote "My Everything" in the caption. In the adorable video, Agastya was seen in a playful mood and cuddled with his father. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry left comments under Natasa's adorable video. Natasa's sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma left two hearts in the comments. Singer Aastha Gill wrote, "Beautiful", while Pakistani singer Saleem Javed also left two hearts for the father-son duo.

Hardik Pandya also posted his comment that read, "My Everything". Hardik Pandya and Natasa's fans on social media also reacted to the video. An Instagram user wrote, "Oh this is so cute Agastya", while several others left emojis under the video.

Earlier, Natasa Stankovic shared a cute video of her family taking up the Don't Rush Challenge on Instagram. Natasa grooved to the tunes of Don’t Rush in a white full-sleeve crop top and blue jeans. While Hardik Pandya tried to catch up with her along with Agastya, who looked like a doll in his arms. Hardik Pandya was seen in a casual black outfit. Their family reel was trending on social media and went viral within minutes of being uploaded.

Check out the viral post below:

Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic in January, last year. The couple later announced that they tied a knot in an intimate ceremony at their home. Soon, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Recently, Hardik Pandya was a part of the IPL team Mumbai Indians and Natasa was spotted travelling with them in a bio-bubble. Due to the rising cases of Covid-19, the BCCI has decided to suspend the IPL.

Image source: Natasa Stankovic's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.