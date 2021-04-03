Natasa Stankovic Shares A Goofy Picture With Husband Hardik Pandya And Son Agastya

Cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram on April 2 to post an adorable picture with her husband and son Agastya. In the picture, they are seen enjoying some pool time together. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are seen donning a goofy expression while baby Agastya is seen gazing at something in distance. Only Hardik Pandya is spotted looking towards the camera as he enjoys his drink.

Natasa Stankovic shared the picture and asked her fans to caption the picture. She also added a laughing emoticon with the question. Natasa is seen donning black swimwear while Hardik Pandya's son Agastya is caught twinning with his father in blue shorts.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic take the #dontrushchallenge with son Agastya

Earlier, Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa took to Instagram to share her version of the #don'trushchallenge. The adorable video on Natasa Stankovic's Instagram also featured their son Agastya. In the video, Natasa and Hardik are spotted dancing on the song Don't Rush while Hardik Pandya took Agastya in his arms as the father-son duo danced together. Natasa looked stunning in her white crop top and blue high-waist jeans paired with a pair of white sneakers. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was dressed in an all-black ensemble and white sneakers.

Natasa's mushy picture with Hardik Pandya

In the recent past, Natasa Stankovic shared a glimpse of her romantic time with her husband Hardik by the pool. In the picture, she was seen planting a kiss on Hardik Pandya's cheek as he flashed a wide smile for the picture. Sharing the picture on social media, Hardik Pandya's wife called him, "My sunshine". The cricketer dropped hearts in the comment section.

Natasa Stankovic enjoys a perfect pool day

After registering their first win against England in the ODI series, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were spotted having a small pool party. The latter took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures and videos as she raised the glam quotient by the pool. In the pictures, Natasa was seen sporting chic black shades as she had a cool drink by her side. She stunned in an off-shoulder black swimsuit. Keeping her caption simple with emojis, the Serbian beauty also shared an Instagram Reel.

In this Instagram Reel, Natasa was seen flaunting her look as she made a grand and sensual entry into the pool. She was flaunting her toned bikini body as she came outside the pool after her swimming session. She added Justin Beiber's song Peaches in the background.

