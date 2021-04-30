Natasa Stankovic Shares A Radiant Picture As She Enjoys Pool Time With Her Son

Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to share a new picture of herself and Agasthya on April 30, 2021. The picture shows the mother-son duo having a fun time in the pool as the rays of the sun rains down on them. Natasa is barefaced with her hair open and is seen carrying her son who is flaunting a wide smile. Baby Agasthya can be seen sporting a blue and white striped swim shorts while Natasa’s bikini is not really visible. The background for the picture is made up of towering palm trees and other plants that make for a vibrant green backdrop. Both the mother and son seem to be enjoying themselves in the pool.

Natasa Stankovic and son's pool time

Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram followers had a lot of compliments for her and Hardik Pandya’s son. People commented on the picture saying that Agasthya was the happiest nine-month-old baby and that they loved seeing him. Others commented saying that Natasa looked really pretty in the picture. Most people commented using emojis that ranged from the heart emoji to the fire emoji, to express their feelings on the picture. The picture has amassed 116k likes and 494 comments in under half an hour and the number is only rising by the minute.

Actress Natasa Stankovic posted a photo of herself and her son Agastya swimming earlier this month. Cricketer Hardik Pandya, Agastya's father, also shared photos with him. Natasa used a blue heart emoji in a photo she shared. Agastya was photographed holding a rubber duck, with Natasa and Hardik's sister-in-law, Pankhuri Sharma, standing beside him. Hardik, Krunal, and Pankhuri all responded to the photo by dropping a few emojis. On the same day and from what appears to be the same spot, Hardik shared photos with Agastya. Two of them depicted them in a hammock, with Agastya laying on his father. Another depicted Hardik carrying his son and looking out at the sea.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa had gotten engaged in January 2020. Speaking to www.crickettimes.com, Hardik revealed how he broke the news to his family. He said that one day he had called his brother Krunal saying that he had found the woman of his dreams and she made him a better person. His family supported his decision to be with her and the two were soon engaged.

