Natasa Stankovic Shares Adorable Pic Of Agastya Wearing Onesie That Read THIS Goofy Quote

Natasa Stankovic often shares her toddler Agastya’s adorable pictures on social media. She recently shared a photo of baby Agastya who wore a yellow jumpsuit. The suit had a funny quote written on it from the baby’s perspective which said that he and his dad Hardik Pandya agree on one thing for sure.

Natasa Stankovic share son Agastya’s cute photo

In the picture, Agastya is wearing a yellow jumpsuit which had a quote printed on it that read ‘Daddy and I both agree Mommy is the boss’. The munchkin was sitting on a chair and was caught unaware as the photo was clicked. Natasa also tagged her husband Hardik Pandya in the post. Check out Natasa Stankovic's Instagram story below.

A look into Natasa Stankovic's Instagram

The 29-year-old model-actor shared a couple of photos with Hardik and Agastya as the family spent some time outdoors, at the beach. Natasa and Hardik held hands in the photos and enjoyed the waves as well. Natasa wore a brown top and a pair of faded shorts for their day out whereas Hardik wore a black teeshirt and pair of shorts. Natasa captioned the post using only the globe emoji and a red heart emoji. As soon as the post was shared, netizens rushed in to shower love on the photo. One of them described the photo as ‘family goals’ as well. Hardik, too, commented on the post by using a couple of red heart emojis.

Natasa and Hardik welcomed their bundle of joy on July 30 last year. The couple got engaged on January 1. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year.

More about Natasa Stankovic

Natasa hails from Serbia and is a dancer, actor and model. She made her Bollywood debut with the political drama movie Satyagraha which released in 2013. She was also a contestant in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. Natasa also starred in several music videos like Zindagi Meri Dance Dance, DJ Wale Babu, Saturday Night and Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded. Natasa was last seen in the crime thriller web series titled Flesh. She played the role of an NIA Agent. This series was released on Eros Now.

