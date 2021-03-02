Natasa Stankovic Shares Adorable Pics Of Agastya As He Turns 7 Months Old, Hardik Reacts

Actress Natasa Stankovic recently took to Instagram and shared a series of adorable pictures of her son Agastya who turned who completed 7 months on March 1. From documenting Agastya's candid moments to his pictures with parents from exotic outings, Natasa left no stone unturned to express her happiness on the special day. While captioning the post, Natasa expressed her emotions of seeing her son "growing so fast"

Natasa Stankovic wishes son Agasgtya as he turns 7 months old

“Our baby is growing so fast. #7months.” Hardik Pandya who was tagged in the post quickly commented below the post and wrote, “So blessed.” Hardik and Natasa welcomed their son last year on July 30. Since then, the couple has been sharing amazing pictures of their son on social media. From documenting their son’s first flight to first say at the swimming pool, the proud parents have been frequently seen sharing pictures of Agastya with fans. A couple of days back, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video of her son Agastya. Their son wore a light blue baby jumpsuit and crawled from one corner of the room to another. She also added the childrens' song Vesela Farma in the background of the video.

Apart from this, Natasa and Hardik were overjoyed to get their child’s hands and feet embossed in a memento to be cherished for lifelong. The sculpture artist Bhavna Jasra gave a glimpse of the impression of hands and feet that the couple has got it framed for a lifetime memory. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is gearing up for India vs England 4th Test that is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 4. The lanky all-rounder has been with the team since the start of the series but hasn't been able to break into the playing XI. On the other hand, the Serbian dancer, model, and actress made her debut in Bollywood with the political drama Satyagraha directed by made her digital debut in 2019 with the web series The Holiday by Zoom Studios alongside Adah Sharma.

