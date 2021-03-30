Natasa Stankovic Shares Adorable Picture Of Agastya As He Turns 8 Months Old

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is often seen sharing pictures with her family. Their son Agastya turned 8 months old today. She took to her Instagram story to share a picture of him. Take a look at the adorable picture of Hardik Pandya's son that Natasa shared.

Natasa shares picture of Agastya as he turns 8 months old

Actor and dancer Natasa Stankovic recently shared a picture of her 8-month-old son Agastya. Agastya was born on July 30, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya were dating for a long time and decided to get married during the lockdown. In the picture, she has held Agastya on the bed. She wrote '8 months today' and wrote 'I love you' as her caption. Take a look at a picture of Hardik Pandya's son.

Image source: Natasa Stankovic's Instagram

A sneak peek into Natasa Stankovic's Instagram

Natasa shared a video of her and Hardik Pandya dancing to Don't Rush. Hardik was seen holding Agastya in his arms. While Natasa was seen grooving to the song, Hardik danced with Agastya in the background. She also shared a picture of the couple enjoying a day at the pool. Natasa gave a peck on Hardik's cheek while they were inside the pool. She called him her sunshine. Take a look at Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's picture and video here.

She also shared a picture of herself in a black swimsuit. She wore a cross pendant necklace and a golden watch with her swimsuit. She also used an animal print scrunchie. Natasha was seen enjoying her drink at the pool with her black sunglasses. She also shared an adorable picture of Hardik and Agastya as the father-son duo took a nap during the plane journey. Hardik carried him on his chest with a baby carrier. She also shared a picture of herself posing at a cricket stadium. She wore a grey sweatshirt with black denim. She was seen cheering for team India. Take a look at the pictures from Natasa's Instagram.

Promo Image source: Natasa Stankovic's Instagram

