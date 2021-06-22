Natasa Stankovic Shares Candid Pictures With Baby Boy Agastya Pandya Leaving Fans In Awe

Natasa Stankovic recently took to Instagram and shared a new set of pictures along with her 11-month-old baby boy, Agastya Pandya. Fans were left in awe and couldn’t stop showering her post with numerous heart and love-struck emojis. Take a look at Natasa Stankovic's Instagram post.

Natasa poses with her baby boy

Natasa shared a picture of herself wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans and paired her look with a silver wristwatch while her hair was left loose. She looked at her baby boy with a smile and rested one of her hands on the edge of her balcony while holding Agastya in the other. Agastya wore a white tee along with black tracks. In the other picture, Natasa sat on a wooden bench and Agastya sat on her lap as they posed for the camera while holding hands. She simply captioned her post with a set of emojis. Have a look at how fans reacted to her post below.

Natasa often shares pictures and videos featuring Agastya on her social media handle. Earlier, she shared a boomerang video in which Agastya was coming towards her to give her a hug. Natasa wore a black top and Cheetah print pants while her hair was tied. Agastya wore a yellow t-shirt and red shorts. She captioned her post by writing, “my favourite hug.”

Sometime back, she shared a set of throwback pictures from the time when Agastya was only 3 months old. She wore a light yellow top and white jeans while her hair was left loose and she paired her look with cream coloured heels. Agastya wore a print shirt, black pants and white, printed shoes. In her caption, she wrote, “Time flies. #3monthsoldagastya #mycutie.” Check out her post below.

About Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Natasa and Hardik got engaged on a cruise, in the middle of an ongoing party with friends on January 1, 2020. The duo tied the knot during the lockdown in 2020 and Hardik announced his marriage on May 31, 2020. The couple welcomed their baby on July 30, 2020, and announced the same on social media by sharing a picture of his hand and writing, “We are blessed with our baby boy.”

(IMAGE: NATASA STANKOVIC'S INSTAGRAM)

