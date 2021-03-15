Natasa Stankovic Twins With Baby Agastya In Blue, Hardik Pandya Comments

Natasa Stankovic recently took to her social media page to post an adorable picture with her 8-month-old son Agastya. The model and dancer is twinning with her baby boy in the photo. Natasa is wearing a light blue coloured denim dress with a full-sleeved beige top underneath and she has dressed up her son in a matching blue Balmain t- and cream coloured pants. Baby Agastya is also wearing a printed bandana on his head. Along with the emoji, Natasa just chose to use just some emojis to describe the picture.

Natasha and Agastya twinning in blue

Natasa's husband and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya took no time to comment on his wife and son's photo and wrote, "My angels" on the post. The netizens also found the picture to be very adorable and shared their love for the mother and son by dropping a ton of heart, fire and starstruck emojis in the 's comment section. out some of the fan comments below:

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's son

Natasa and Hardik welcomed the newest addition to their family on July 30, 2020. A few days after his birth, Hardik took to Instagram to share the first photo of his son Agastya.

Natasa and Hardik made their relationship official and got engaged in January 2020. The couple had a low key private wedding in June last year during the lockdown period. The couple had shared the news of their wedding and pregnancy on Instagram surprising their fans. Their pregnancy news broke the internet and was trending for a long time on social media.

A glimpse into Natasa Stankovic's Instagram

Post the birth of their son, Natasa has been treating her fans with pictures of her and Hardik enjoying parenthood and making memories with their son Agastya. Recently the shared a picture on Instagram documenting Agastya's first time in a pool. In the caption, she wrote, "Our baby is growing up so fast."

In another video, Natasa shared her excitement of her baby crawling for the first time and documented the moment to share with her fans.

On the occasion of their first year anniversary on January 1, the took to her handle to share a lovely picture of the couple amid their anniversary celebrations complete with red heart balloons and a big red cake covered with rose frosting.

