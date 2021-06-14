Natasa Stankovic's Adorable Family Photo With Hardik Pandya & Son Agastya Wins Hearts

Actor Natasa Stankovic often takes to her social media profile to share adorable pictures and videos of her son Agastya and cricketer husband Hardik Pandya. On Sunday, June 14, Natasa shared yet another endearing family photograph that has left fans in awe. It appears that the Pandya family is spending some quality time together after the cancellation of IPL 2020 amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Natasa Stankovic’s cute family photo

Natasa Stankovic’s latest Instagram post features the entire family jetting off for a vacation together. It is yet unclear where the family has travelled, but they sure are having a gala time together. In the photo, Natasa along with her husband and toddler baby Agastya can be seen posing in front of an aeroplane together. The momager of the 11-month-old munchkin has donned a body-hugging white crop-top paired with blue denim.

On the other hand, cricket all-rounder Pandya has worn a casual t-shirt matched with comfy trousers. With Agastya in the baby carrier, the entire family shares an infectious smile as the camera captures them. The photograph was shared alongside a red heart and world emoticon on the photo-sharing application. Here’s taking a quick look at the post shared by Natasa Stankovic below:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, fans went all out to comment all things happy and nice for the family. While some called them cute, others couldn’t get over the adorable look of baby Agastya. The comment section of the post was also bombarded with red heart emojis. Check out how fans have reacted to the post here:

It was in the month of January 2020 when Hardik Pandya took the internet by storm by announcing his engagement with reality TV star Natasa Stankovic. Just a few months later in May 2020, the couple announced their pregnancy saying, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes”. The duo welcomed their firstborn on July 30, 2020.

(Image: Natasa Stankovic's Instagram)

