Natasa Stankovic's 'casually Cute' Look Earns THIS Comment From Husband Hardik Pandya

Fukrey Returns actor Natasa Stankovic is an avid social media user and is often seen stunning her followers on social media with her fashionable outfits and looks. While several netizens swoon over her beauty, one of them stands out in the crowd. Check out Natasa Stankovic's latest Instagram post and the adorable comment left by her eternal admirer, husband Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic's 'casually cute' look

Amassing a following of over three million followers on Instagram, the actor shares moments from her personal and professional life on social media. Recently, she took her Instagram to share her OOTD with her followers. Sporting a low-cut black top under a black jacket, she paired the top with a pair of blue skinny jeans. She described her outfit as 'Casually cute' in the caption.

While many netizens could not help but admire her beauty in the comment section, cricket Hardik Pandya left an adorable comment under the post writing 'My Mama'. Other fans also commented about how pretty the actor looked in the outfit. Many spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Pic Credit: Natasa Stankovic's Instagram

More on Natasa Stankovic's Instagram post

She recently took to her Instagram to share another family picture with her son, husband Hardik Pandya and mother-in-law Nalini Pandya. The family celebrated the latter's birthday. Stankovic has also shared images with her son on her Instagram and shared brief snippets from their tours together. She also participated in many internet challenges as recently, she shared a catwalk video with Little Mix's Wasabi playing in the background.

The Serbian model made her Bollywood debut in 2013 in the political drama Satyagraha directed by Prakash Jha. She was next seen in a reality television show that aired on Colors TV and rose to prominence on the small screen. The actor also featured in Badshah's popular song DJ Waley Babu after which she appeared in movies like Daddy, 7 Hours to Go, Lupt, Zero and her most recent project Flesh. Stankovic got married to cricketer Hardik Pandya in January 2020 and gave birth to her first child Agastya on July 30.

