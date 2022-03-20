It is an absolutely amazing time for the Dhawan clan as actor Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit is all set to welcome his second child. Recently, Varun Dhawan's wife and designer Natasha Dalal turned host for her sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan's baby shower in Alibaug, and pictures from the intimate celebrations have started surfacing on social media.

Amongst the notable names in attendance was Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor while other attendees included Shehla Khan and other close friends of Natasha and Jaanvi. Anshula took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from the baby shower ceremony which was planned by Natasha and one of her close friends.

In the viral pictures from the ceremony, mom-to-be Jaanvi is looking radiant in a pretty printed dress as she posed with Anshula and others. Natasha could be seen enjoying pool time in a black swimsuit. Anshula posed with Natasha and another friend in a poolside selfie. Apart from the girl gang, another highlight of the event was a cool decorated photo corner with neon lights that read as, "Baby shower." It was decorated with white balloons and flowers. Jaanvi also posed with Shehla Khan and Anshula in a selfie.

For the unversed, Jaanvi Dhawan is Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan's wife. The couple welcomed their firstborn, baby girl named Niyara, back in 2018 and now are expecting their second child. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anshula wrote, “Only love @jaanvidhawan @natashadalal88 & @priyalimahtani, y’all are rockstars & the best hosts! Thank you for the most fun 24 hours!!” Meanwhile, Shehla Khan has also dropped more pictures from the baby shower.

From white balloons to neon lights and vibrant pool party outfits, the inside pictures from the baby shower speaks volumes about Natasha’s bond with her hubby Varun Dhawan’s family, including Jaanvi and now fans can’t wait to hear the good news from the Dhawan family soon.

Meanwhile, Natasha and Varun tied the knot in Maharashtra's Alibaug. The wedding took place in Alibaug's The Mansion House on January 24 which was attended by close friends and family.

IMAGE: Instagram/anshulakapoor