Natasha Dalal Slays In A Red Dress As She's Papped On Her Way Back Home

Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal was spotted on Friday evening as she headed out presumably for an evening of fun with her friends. Natasha was seen wearing a red silk dress with a thigh-high slit while exiting with her group of friends. The newlywed fashion designer was snapped by paparazzi as she made her way out heading home after dinner.

Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer who runs her own label in her name. The designer, whose work is especially known for its beautiful embellishments, specialises in wedding couture. Natasha sported her own designs from her bridal label at her's and Varun Dhawan's wedding. Take a look at what the fashion designer was seen wearing to dinner last night.

Natasha Dalal's photos; fans react

Natasha Dalal has gained fame and popularity in spite of not being an actress in Bollywood. She has an official Instagram for her bridal label on which she has already amassed a following of more than a 100k. As Natasha was snapped last night, many fans left their comments on Instagram with hearts and kisses also calling the designer 'beautiful'. Take a look at some of the comments for Natasha Dalal's photos below.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan's wedding to designer Natasha Dalal has been the talk of the town since the two finally tied the knot last month. The couple got married in a lavish ceremony at 'The Mansion House' in Alibaug on Jan 24, 2021. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been friends since they were children and were dating for more than 10 years before finally getting married.

In an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show What Women Want, Varun spoke about their relationship saying that he fell in love with Natasha as soon as he saw her in 6th grade. However, he also mentioned that they have not been in a relationship since then but were good friends. The couple kept their relationship private for many years before Varun Dhawan finally came out publically on Instagram as he shared a photo of them on Natasha's birthday in 2019.

